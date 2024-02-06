Little Ellis, aged four, has cerebral palsy which seriously affects his movement, leaving his legs and feet almost turning in on themselves.

Without surgery his mum Donna says he is at risk of dislocating his hip and falling over, potentially snapping his ankles or knee caps.

But there is good news on the horizon. Ellis, who attends Wigginton Primary school, is eligible for potentially life-enhancing surgery on the NHS called selective dorsal rhizotomy (SDR) which could help straighten his limbs and walk better.

Ellis Carey. The four year old has cerebral palsy and is about to undergo surgery to help him walk better

Mum-of-of-three Donna, 43, of Strensall Road, said: "He just wants to walk."

She hopes that after the surgery Ellis may be able to walk short distances without falling over.

"If he could walk from the bathroom to the kitchen without falling flat on his face that would be fantastic," she said.

However, there is one big catch.

Following surgery, Donna says Ellis will need at least two specialist physio sessions a week for two years to maximise his mobility and his chance of walking.

These sessions are expensive - around £100 each, she said.

"I was lying in bed thinking this is going to bankrupt us," said Donna.

Fundraising flyer for Ellis Carey

So she has set up a Just Giving fundraising page to raise £25,000 to meet the costs of the physio for Ellis.

She said she appreciated times were hard but hoped people could find a way to support Ellis through donations or fundraising.

And she was heartened that the fundraiser has been kicked off mostly by donations from friends of Ellis's older sister who is in the sixth form at Huntington School.

"Some of those kids only have a tenner to their name. I'm so touched by what they are doing," said Donna.

She said she was hoping to leave collection boxes at local shops and takeaways and has had a flyer made all about the appeal to leave in waiting rooms or to post on noticeboards.

She said: "If any businesses have a waiting room where they could take a flyer - please get in touch."

Donna said the surgery could take place in the next month or so probably at Alder Hey hospital in Liverpool, and physio would start after Ellis was discharged.

According to the Alder Hey website, the SDR surgical procedure aims to reduce spasticity in the lower limbs. It explains: "Spasticity is the result of an abnormal communication between the brain and the nerves. SDR is effective in treating spasticity, by cutting the nerve rootlets in the spinal canal that are sending abnormal signals to the muscles. The most common cause of spasticity in childhood is the condition cerebral palsy. SDR is not a cure for cerebral palsy, but intends to improve quality of life and/or mobility in children affected by it."

Donna said Ellis was a "lovely little boy who was really happy". She said: "If you put music on, he is happy bopping away. He really likes people. We exercise near York Minster and he'll say 'hi' to anybody and give them a royal wave.

"He loves school - and they love him. Since starting school his language has come on leaps and bounds but he is becoming more disabled. When he walks, his feet are almost backwards. The rotation comes from the hip and that is half way out of its socket."

She said she was hopeful the surgery and physio would help Ellis massively.

"At the moment, he walks on his little toes, and this will help him heel strike. I don't know if he will ever be free of a wheelchair, but that would be nice.

"However, I would take him being able to walk from the car into school or from the bedroom into the kitchen."

Can you help Ellis? You can donate £10 by texting HELPELLISCAREY10 to 70085.

You can also go straight to the Just Giving page: www.justgiving.com/campaign/helpelliscareyplease