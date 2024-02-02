Manager of the football club, Neal Ardley, sat on the backrow of the bus while fielding questions from journalists, ahead of the club's home game against Maidenhead.

York Pullman wrapped the bus in the club's colours, unveiling the design that's set to join its fleet of buses in York.

Not your usual #YCFC press conference location 🤣 pic.twitter.com/rsdZCzDLVv — Gabriel Ramsey (@GabRamseyJourno) February 2, 2024

York City FC's co-chairman Matt Uggla said: "I’m absolutely delighted to see our partnership with York Pullman, a respected local business, continue to go from strength-to-strength.

"I can’t wait to see it in and around the beautiful city of York."

On January 26, York Pullman was bought by First Bus, the company behind the often seen double-decker bus wrapped in York RLFC designs.