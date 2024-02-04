That is the question we posed to Press readers on our social media sites.

We got scores of answers covering a wide range of York personalities, both alive and dead.

Among the more popular suggestions were York-born actress Dame Judi Dench and legendary panto dame Berwick Kaler.

Popular broadcaster and charity fundraiser Harry Gration was also mentioned by many as was the world-famous composer John Barry, who wrote music for many James Bond movies.

The late Harry Gration, pictured starting a York 10k event. Image: Press

Social reformers William Wilberforce and Joseph Rowntree were suggested by Louise Morales, while many people plumped for Guy Fawkes who was born in York in 1570 and is remembered every year at Bonfire Night on November 5 for his failed gunpowder plot to blow up the Houses of Parliament.

Several suggestions are still alive and contributing to York today, including popular pub landlords. Paul Baldy said: "John at the Blue Bell and Shaun at The Maltings."

Lisa Bland picked our very own pop superstars, Shed Seven, currently riding high after their last album reached number one.

Many readers put forward Mad Albert - this refers to Albert Nicholson who lived in York in the 1970s and 1980s and was a colourful character who loved to shout "move it" to passersby.

'Mad' Albert Nicholson of York - fondly remembered by many

Albert was often seen wearing a black and yellow sports scarf and sporting a military beret. He was affectionately known as 'Mad' Albert because of his flamboyant antics which included blocking buses by standing in front of them in the street and bellowing at tourists.

Many people recall how he bought raffle tickets and stood by the Bar Walls near Station Rise and charged gullible tourists for access to the city landmark.

Albert, who died aged 80 in 1993, is so fondly remembered by people in York that a Facebook group demanding a memorial in his honour has 1,700 followers.

Sarah Jane was just one of the many who would like to see a statue of him in York, she posted: "Mad Albert. Statue at corner of Whip Ma Whop Ma gate near Coop."

Gillian Ring picked York's John Snow, saying: "He traced the source of a cholera outbreak in London and used chloroform as anaesthetic for childbirth. Queen Victoria asked him to use it when she delivered her eighth child."

Dame Judi Dench. Image: PA

Leeann Branton was one of several who backed former Press paper seller Les Richardson, who was given an MBE in 1999 for his service. She said: "The lovely man who stood opposite Bettys for years selling The Press."

Dave J Wilson plumped for York-born comedian Frankie Howerd.

Amber J Letby put forward a more personal suggestion: "My great grandad William Stanley Archer who fought for us in the World War Two and was sunk at sea, his name is on a plaque in the Minster."

* Who would you like to see commemorated in a statue in York? Comment below or join the conversation in our Facebook group, Why We Love York - Memories.