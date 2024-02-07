The local charity opened the doors of its new cancer support centre - The Leveson Centre - at the LNER Community Stadium on February 6, 2023.

One year on, the Leveson Centre has helped almost 5,000 people through phone calls, walk-ins and appointments.

Julie Russell, CEO of York Against Cancer, left, and Debbie Smith, manager of The Leveson Centre. Picture: Dave Harrison (Image: Supplied)

Joined by Labour MP Rachael Maskell and Conservative MP Julian Sturdy, the charity held an opening ceremony to commemorate all that has been achieved so far and all that is yet to come.

Steve Leveson, founder and Trustee of York Against Cancer, said: "As a local charity, York Against Cancer is proud to have developed this facility for the people of York and surrounding area.

Opening celebrations continued inside the Leveson Centre (Image: York Against Cancer)

"The centre provides support for patients, their families and carers. Since opening a year ago there have been nearly 5,000 contacts and we are confident that the centre will continue to benefit those affected by cancer."

CEO of York Against Cancer, Julie Russell added: "The vision was to create a calm and caring environment where people can come to receive support whilst going through cancer.

"One year on and it is heart-warming and rewarding to hear the many compliments we are receiving. The centre’s success is testament to the vision of the board of trustees and the hard work of the staff."

The Leveson Centre can be found in York Community Stadium, Huntington. To get in touch, you can call: 01904 202647, email: support@thelevesoncentre.org.uk or visit thelevesoncentre.org.uk to learn more.