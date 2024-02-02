As reported by The Press last month, REKOM UK, which owns KUDA night club and bar, in Clifford Street, York, filed a ‘Notice of Intention (NoI) to appoint administrators to a number of companies in the UK group.

At the time, a spokesperson for late night operator REKOM said it was too early to say how establishments run by the company would be affected by the move.

KUDA remained open during the process, however its long-term future was in doubt.

However, today (Friday, February 2), REKOM confirmed that following a review of its business, KUDA York would stay open, protecting 28 jobs.

A spokesperson for REKOM said the Clifford Street venue attracted many hundreds of people into the city every month, forming a key part of the local economy and supporting other businesses, such as taxi firms, takeaways and bars.

REKOM’s managing director, Russell Quelch, said: “We are thrilled that KUDA will be part of our business moving forward and we look forward to the venue continuing to play a key role in York’s late night economy.

“The restructure puts the national business on a stronger footing and allows the UK team to focus on key growth opportunities.

"KUDA York will form part of this strategy as we look to develop our businesses in key locations and expand our cluster offering.”

Back in January, when REKOM announced its notice of intention to appoint administrators to some companies, REKOM chairman Peter Marks said the last 12 months had been extremely difficult for the late-night sector, particularly affecting some larger nightclubs.

He said at the time: "This has been the result of the combination of the cost-of-living crisis that has so badly affected the young adult/student market, together with the cost-of-doing-business crisis.

“For example, while the government’s Autumn 2023 Statement saved us £120,000 on our £5 million rates bill, it meant that we had to find an extra £2 million in wages.

"Not only that, the cost of goods and energy have also seen inflation-busting rises. This has led to us having to accept that the group cannot continue in its current structure."

The KUDA nightclub in York has had an unsettled time in recent years.

It was closed during the pandemic because of the lockdowns, leading to an announcement in December 2020 that it was closing for good.

However, in 2021 REKOM took a 10-year lease with York property companies, Grantside and North Star, securing the long-term future of the nightclub.

The venue, formerly known as Gallery nightclub, rebranded as KUDA in 2012 following a £750,000 refit.

During the pandemic, the nightclub was owned by a company called Deltic, which entered administration. It was later bought out by REKOM.