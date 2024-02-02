The Yorkshire Agricultural Machinery Show (YAMS) takes place at York Auction Centre in Murton near York on Wednesday, February 7 from 8.30am to 4.30pm.

The event is celebrating its tenth anniversary and organisers say the number of trade stands are up on the previous year.

Twenty-nine new exhibitors will join those who’ve shown before, with all the new machinery, equipment and technology in the agricultural and farming market.

Exhibitors at YAMS 2024 include well known regulars such as Claas Eastern, Ripon Farm Services, Russells and Wilfred Scruton and will welcome first timers such as Water Technology Engineering, RTKFnet, CW Sprayers and Saxon Agriculture Ltd.

In addition, there will be stands attended by Yorkshire Water, providing information on catchment sensitive farming; Rural Payments Agency, giving more detail on the basic payment schemes, sustainable farming initiatives and environmental land management scheme.

The show has won a regional Agricultural Event of the Year award in each of the last two years, which organisers say is testament to the atmosphere, free entry and the rapport built with local dealerships and manufacturers.

Last year’s show attracted a record attendance of over 15,000 visitors and similar numbers are anticipated this time around.

The organisers said there will be an on-site cafeteria with a carvery on offer at lunchtime.

They added that the free on-site parking can take 3,500 vehicles and Grimston Park and Ride will drop visitors off at the show entrance every 15 minutes.