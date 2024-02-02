Some roads across the UK have reputations of being “dangerous” and no matter how confident some drivers are, there’s always the odd one people tend to avoid where they live, including in North Yorkshire.
In fact, Rosedale Chimney Bank which goes through the North York Moors is known by cyclists as a “chain breaker” and has been named one of the UK’s most dangerous, according to JMW Solicitors.
The legal experts commented: “The UK is home to some of the most beautiful landscapes in the world.
“However, it is also home to some of the most dangerous roads. From scary hilltop drives to sharp winding bends, even the best of drivers can find themselves overwhelmed by the challenges that lie ahead of them.
Let's talk about road safety! 🚦— The RAC (@TheRAC_UK) January 29, 2024
Two years on, 51% of drivers told us they are still unsure if Highway Code changes have made roads any safer for pedestrians
What do you think? 👇
“Planning your journeys ahead can be extremely beneficial - especially if you know your journey involves travel on dangerous roads.”
What did JMW Solicitors say about Rosedale Chimney Bank?
The solicitors said: “Rosedale Chimney Bank is known by cyclists as ‘Chain Breaker’.
“This road features a steep challenge that even modern cars can struggle with.
“The 13 per cent incline means that this road is one of two of the shared steepest roads in England, alongside the daunting Hardknott Pass.”
Although Rosedale Chimney Bank is not a “major road”, it is still home to minor levels of traffic that takes vehicles through the North Yorkshire Moors.
They explained: “It connects Hutton-le-Hole to Rosedale Abbey. You can expect dizzying heights, super-fast drops, and a stressfully steep hill climb along the route.
“This road is definitely not one for the fainthearted and one that should be avoided if possible.”
The top 10 most dangerous roads in the UK
From Snake Pass to the A537 (Cat and Fiddle Road), here are the 10 most dangerous roads in Britain, according to JMW Solicitors.
- The A592 - Kirkstone Pass
- The A496 - Snowdonia’s mountainous passage
- The A57 - Snake Pass
- Hardknott Pass
- The A1 – Rutland
- The A388 - Launceston to Lifton
- The A537 - Cat and Fiddle Road
- The A258 - Petworth, West Sussex to Chichester
- The A303/A371 - Gateway to Somerset
- Rosedale Chimney Bank
The solicitors added: “The UK, despite being a very small island, is home to some of the most challenging and dangerous roads around.
“Whether you’re looking to take on the epic highlands or sweep your way through the North Yorkshire Moors, it’s important to always be prepared, no matter what.”
