It has been almost one year since the highly-acclaimed restaurant at 98 Micklegate won the green light from city planners to expand next door, into a former solicitor's office at 96 Micklegate - after a long 15-month wait for the decision.

Skosh owner and head chef Neil Bentinck told The Press at the time he hoped to close Skosh in the autumn of 2023 to begin renovation work - but again that was pushed back to December of last year.

But work is now underway to compete the expansion which will allow Skosh to cater for up to 45 per cent more customers daily as well as create a bar, a private dining area for up to 12 people, and new toilet block.

Skosh is expanding into the next door building in Micklegate, a former solicitor's office

Skosh's trademark open-plan kitchen where diners can watch chefs at work will be extended, allowing customers in both buildings a view of the culinary action.

A post on Skosh's website as well as its Instagram page says the new-look enlarged restaurant should open later this month.

Owner Neil writes: "We aim to reopen in mid-February, but unfortunately cannot give an exact date just yet! To be in the know, please subscribe to our mailing list."

And the final post of the year on Skosh's Instagram page revealed the team's excitement for the year ahead: "A big thank-you to all of our guests who’ve joined us throughout 2023 - what a special year it’s been! And 2024 is looking exciting already… with our renovations in full swing! The contractors have been busy for the last few weeks and it’s full steam ahead soon as we get ready to expand into next door! We’ll keep you posted with developments over the coming weeks but rest assured, the Skosh look, feel, food and vibes will remain the same - just with a bit more room for you (and us!). A massive big up to the whole Skosh crew too who’ve kept the ship running throughout the year."

One of the dishes at Skosh in Micklegate

In the meantime, ahead of the re-opening, Neil has applied to the council's licensing committee to extend his alcohol licence to cover 96 Micklegate.

The application also proposes a variation and conditions of the licence to include Tuesdays from 5pm to 11pm.

The Licensing Application Register can be viewed by prior arrangement with City of York Council Licensing Team (Tel: 01904 552422) at Hazel Court, EcoDepot, James Street, York, YO10 3DS between 8.30am and 5pm Monday to Friday.

Representations to this application can be made in writing by a responsible authority or any other person to City of York Council Licensing Team, Hazel Court, EcoDepot, James Street, York, YO10 3DS, or by email to licensing@york.gov.uk

Representations must be received by no later than 23/2/2024.

For more public notices, visit The Press daily and online at: publicnoticeportal.uk/york-press.