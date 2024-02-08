A YORK man has been appointed as regional director for a major rail firm.
Northern's former head of retail operations, Jason Wade, has been announced as the regional director for the North East.
He replaces Kerry Peters who has moved to lead Northern's services in Yorkshire, Humberside and the East Midlands.
Jason recently celebrated his 30th year in the rail industry having started his career as a graduate trainee for regional railways North East, which was then British rail.
He is currently the North East chair of the Chartered Institution of Railway Operators and has previously held roles at Northern covering station management, control, safety, performance, operations, customer and commercial.
He said: "I am absolutely delighted and proud to be appointed to this role and I look forward to leading the Northern team in the North East.
"I believe strongly in the power of collaboration and I look forward to working with stakeholders to ensure we continue to deliver for our customers."
Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: "Jason has been an integral part of our executive leadership team for the last 14 years and I can’t think of a better person to take Kerry’s work forward and head-up our operations in the North East.
"He brings with him a wealth of experience and a can-do attitude and I know he will champion the needs of our customers in the region.”
