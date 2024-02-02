Now North Yorkshire Police is now appealing for the driver - or anyone who witnessed the incident - to come forward.

Police in Scarborough say the collision happened in Osgodby village outside Poacher’s Barn between 6.15pm and 7.30pm on Saturday, January 27.

The dark-coloured campervan collided with the parked car causing substantial damage to its front-end, the force added.

No injuries were reported as a result of the collision.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers are appealing to the driver of the campervan to come forward and to anyone who witnessed the incident or can help identify the campervan driver to get in touch."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email terence.priestman@northyorkshire.police.uk

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Terence Priestman.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240017415