National Trust property, Nunnington Hall, has created an interactive trail around the manor house.

The trail will guide visitors through the various roles performed by household servants in 1924. Visitors will be able to test if they possess the skills and meet the requirements necessary to fulfil the responsibilities of the servants.

Activities include ironing, dusting the bannisters, cross stitch and flower arranging. At the end, children are given the opportunity to choose which roles they would accept.

Sarah Nolan, visitor experience officer at Nunnington Hall, said: "As well as being an ideal indoor activity for all the family this half-term, this trail allows us to educate children on some of the history of the house, with successful recruitment meaning you’ll be working for the Fife family, the former owners of Nunnington Hall!"

"It helps bring a part of the Hall’s history to life and children will better understand the various roles carried out by household servants 100 years ago in this very house.”

Throughout half-term, children can also explore the garden at Nunnington, learn about composting and spend time in the bird watching area, as well as the Lion’s Den play area.

Nunnington Hall opens for the first time this year on Saturday, February 10, which is when the half-term trail begins.

The trail is open every day until Sunday, February 18, from 10.30am-4pm, with last entry at 3.15pm.

Admission fees are: £11 for adults, £5.50 for children and family tickets at £27.50. National Trust members and children under five get to enter for free.