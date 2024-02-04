Work has begun on the final preparations for ‘Colour & Light’, a spectacular evening show of visual arts using 3D projection mapping from Double Take Projections to bring York Art Gallery to life from February 7 to February 25.

One of the two trailers which house projectors which create the displays for 'Colour & Light' (Image: Kevin Glenton)

A projection will be played onto the Grade II listed building every ten minutes between 6pm and 9pm, daily.

Carl Alsop, operations manager at York Business Improvement District (BID), one of the organising partners in the project, was on hand to help with some of the technical aspects and practicalities of putting on the show.

Carl Alsop, York Bid Operations Manager, in front of York Art Gallery putting the final touches to this year's 'Colour & Light' installation (Image: Kevin Glenton)

He said: “These are the projection trailers which house the projectors which are going to provide the light and colour for ‘Colour & Light’."

Carl said a lot of preparation goes into the event, with York BID beginning to plan since 2023’s successful run of ‘Colour & Light’ performances at York Minster came to an end.

He said aspirations, locations and funding all come into the equation during the process.

Preparations include giving the exterior of the gallery some coverings – vinyls go up over windows - and safety signage is put in place on the ground outside.

Windows to the Grade II listed building have been prepped for 'Colour & Light' (Image: Kevin Glenton)

Carl said: “We then look at how we’re going to map the canvas, what the content is going to be to bring it all to life.”

The trailers were placed deliberately so that two projectors in each one make sure there are no shadows from anything, whether that be the portico or statue in front of the Grade II listed building.

The choice of building is more practical than stylised, but nonetheless tough, given the options open to organisers in a city with so many dramatic and beautiful structures.

Benches outside the gallery have also been prepared for 'Colour & Light' (Image: Kevin Glenton)

Carl said: “I’d love to say our decision is very romantic, where we look at a building and just go ‘Oh, look, that the one for us’ – there is a bit of that as well, I mean look at the Minster last year.

“We have also got to think about space – we do have a lot of other good buildings in the city but here, we’ve got an amazing square which can attract a large number of viewers so we’re not limited, we don’t have to ticket the event, we don’t have to turn people away.”

Top of Carl’s own wish list would be a Colour & Light event at Clifford’s Tower.

He said: "From a BID point of view we always try to evolve our projects.

“This time there’s a bit more dimension to this with the porticos and it will bring the statue to life as well.”

Carl referred to the tribute to that most famous resident of Exhibition Square, Sir William Etty.

What did the York BID boss think the Victorian artist would have made of his face being lit in 3D with modern lighting?

Carl said: “I think he was a very progressive artist in terms of doing things ahead of his time.

“I think he’d be well down with this – I think he’d love it.”