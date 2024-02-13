Traffic restrictions will be in place during work to remove street lights in a busy part of York.
City of York Council will begin "streetlight removal works" in Fishergate from 9pm on Wednesday (February 14) until Thursday (February 15).
Work will take place from the junction between Blue Bridge Lane, and a location 62 metres north.
The council says diversions will be in place.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here