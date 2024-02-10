Part of a major York road will close for five days for work on gas mains.
Starting at 7am on Monday, February 12, a 40-metre stretch of Burton Stone Lane will be closed.
The stretch affected will start from the road's junction with the A19. The work is expected to end at 6pm on Friday, February 16.
City of York Council says that diversions will be in place, and signs will show the extent of the closures.
