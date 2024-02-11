The work set to start in Osbaldwick Lane from 9.30am on Monday, February 12, and finish at 4pm on Thursday, February 15.

City of York Council said: "It is envisaged that the road will only be closed between 9.30am and 4pm each day during the works period."

The work will take place between the road's junctions with Old School Close and Hambleton Avenue. Diversions will be in place.