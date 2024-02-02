The bus operator’s unsung heroes who take thousands of people to work, the shops or an amazing day out compete for a specially created Pride of the North Cup to celebrate the best of the best.

Transdev revived its Pride of the North Cup in early 2023 to salute its drivers who receive the most positive feedback from customers for their smooth and safe travels and friendly welcome on board.

The company also presents its Transdev Honours monthly award to a single champion from one of its depots across the North, including cleaners, travel shop staff and engineers as well as drivers, with nominations from colleagues and customers. The Honours were originally created in 2020 to recognise those who gave outstanding service in a challenging year for the operator and the wider bus industry.

Transdev Operations Director Vitto Pizzuti said: “It’s in the unexpected moments when confronted with a challenge that we really see the amazing determination and dedication of our teams and individuals. I’m so proud of every one of the winners we’re recognising with these awards – and on behalf of our customers, I’m grateful for all they do.”

Both awards are presented each month, and Transdev has announced its Yorkshire winners for the second half of 2023. They are:

Pride of the North Cup:

September: Huddersfield based Team Pennine bus driver Mandie Furness delivers spot-on customer service – her regulars say she “always has a smile on her face.” Mandie is keen to progress, including by becoming a mentor for new recruits – and regularly helps out by working overtime – while having a top score for her smooth and safe driving as measured by Greenroad, Transdev’s on-bus digital telematics system

October: The Harrogate Bus Company’s driver Will Deaton was nominated by his customers for his calm and professional handling of a problem with a bus in Leeds city centre on one of the busiest evenings of the year – Light Night. One customer said: “The driver was so polite, helping people navigate the payment machine when boarding and waiting for those who were running for the bus.”

Transdev Honours:

October: Transdev’s IT Service Manager Dan McGinty was nominated by two colleagues, who said: “We don’t know how he does it!” Nothing is too much trouble for the man in charge of ever-changing technology across the company’s 10 operating sites, who frequently works extra hours to make sure the bus operator’s teams have the equipment and the connections to succeed in today’s digital world.

November: Based at the new bus depot in the Rawcliffe area of York, Operations Manager Kel Pizzuti leads teams there and at the home of Coastliner in Malton. Throughout 12 months of construction work in York, and staff shortages affecting both depots, Kel has also looked after the FLYER depot in Bradford, mentoring its newly appointed Operations Supervisor … while looking after a new baby at home!

December: Engineering Supervisor Tim Bowman leads teams keeping the wheels turning in York and Malton – and when problems with fuel supplies struck both depots, Tim went the extra mile to help, including sourcing parts for engineers in Harrogate and Bradford. Tim also led the installation of thousands of LED lights on Harrogate’s Christmas open top tour bus, which proved a hit with customers in the spa town.

Customers can nominate any driver they feel has gone the extra mile to give them an amazing journey in 2024 simply by emailing: PrideoftheNorthCup@transdevbus.co.uk