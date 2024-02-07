Temporary traffic restrictions will be in place on a main road in York.
Telecoms work is scheduled for Malton Road, in Huntington, north of the Heworth Green roundabout, beginning on Thursday, February 8 at 8pm.
The work will involve the closure of the north and southbound carriageways - however travel will be allowed in the bus lane, controlled by traffic lights.
City of York Council says the work is expected to last around three hours.
