A student police officer is due to appear before York Magistrates Court as a defendant next month. 

The West Yorkshire Police student officer has been charged with misconduct in a public office.  

PC Caitlin Howarth, 24, based in the Bradford district, is due to appear at York Magistrates' Court on March 7.  

The charge relates to an alleged relationship with a notifiable association with criminal connections, the force said. 

She is currently suspended from duty, according to the force. 