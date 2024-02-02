A student police officer is due to appear before York Magistrates Court as a defendant next month.
The West Yorkshire Police student officer has been charged with misconduct in a public office.
PC Caitlin Howarth, 24, based in the Bradford district, is due to appear at York Magistrates' Court on March 7.
The charge relates to an alleged relationship with a notifiable association with criminal connections, the force said.
She is currently suspended from duty, according to the force.
