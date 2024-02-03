A week of traffic restrictions have been announced as work is set to begin on a major road in York.
On Sunday, February 4, Fifth Avenue's junction with Melrosegate will have temporary traffic restrictions in place, during telecoms works.
The work is expected to begin at 9.30am and continue until 3.30pm on the following Sunday (February 11), at 3.30pm.
City of York Council has confirmed there will be diversions in place during the works, with signs updating the extent of the closure.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here