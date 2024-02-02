Firefighters rescued a two-year-old child who was trapped in a car.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Kathryn Avenue, Huntington, York, at 12.16pm yesterday (Thursday, February 1) after reports that the youngster was locked inside the vehicle.
A fire brigade spokesperson said: "York crews assisted a mother with gaining access to her car as her two-year-old child had locked themselves inside.
"Crews had to break window to gain access. The child was reunited with their mum unharmed."
