North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Kathryn Avenue, Huntington, York, at 12.16pm yesterday (Thursday, February 1) after reports that the youngster was locked inside the vehicle.

A fire brigade spokesperson said: "York crews assisted a mother with gaining access to her car as her two-year-old child had locked themselves inside.

"Crews had to break window to gain access. The child was reunited with their mum unharmed."