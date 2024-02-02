York Outer and Inner Neighbourhood Policing Teams carried out a drugs warrant at an address in Heworth yesterday morning (Thursday, February 1).

North Yorkshire Police said officers seized a quantity of cannabis and detained a 55-year-old man. Further inquiries into the matter will follow.

Sergeant Stuart Henderson from the team said: “We are committed to acting on information that is provided to us by members of the community. Information provided to us helps tackle the use and supply of illegal drugs in the area."

You can contact your local neighbourhood policing team by phoning 101 or emailing YorkNPT@northyorkshire.police.uk. Alternatively information can be provided to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.