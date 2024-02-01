The men, who were wearing balaclavas, attempted to get into the property in Kirk Smeaton, a rural village in Selby district.

However, North Yorkshire Police said the burglars were disturbed during the incident and left in the same car they arrived in - believed to be a black or dark blue Saab.

The attempted raid happened at around 6.30pm on Thursday, January 18 and an investigation was launched.

A police spokesperson said: "At least one of the men is believed to have an Eastern European accent.

"Police are now appealing for any witnesses who have yet to come forward, or anyone else who has information that could help the investigation."

