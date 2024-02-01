The restaurant chain is welcoming three brand new items to chains nationwide as well as the return of one very missed item.

Some of the new McDonald's products coming in February have a fun connection to Valentine's Day, whilst others are set to heat things with some spice.

But, to make way for the new items, you'll have to say goodbye to some other very popular snacks and meals.

January saw McDonald's welcome the return of the Steakhouse Stack burger, the Fajita Chicken Wrap, Cheesy Garlic bites, Cadbury Dairy Milk McFlurry and Cadbury Caramel McFlurry.

KitKat Ruby Chocolate McFlurry (Image: McDonald's)

However, all of those items will now be leaving McDonald's menus from Monday, February 6.

But don't panic, you won't have to wait long to try the new items from the fast food chain.

What are the new menu items in McDonald's for February 2024?





McDonald's is welcoming three brand new items for a limited time over February, including sweet and savoury.

The first new item is the Raspberry and White Chocolate Pie (£1.99) that's perfect for Valentine's Day.

Raspberry and White Chocolate Pie (Image: McDonald's)

Alongside that is the KitKat Ruby Chocolate McFlurry (£2.19), a KitKat-inspired dessert with rugby chocolate-covered KitKate pieces as well as a raspberry sauce.

The McSpicy is set to get even hotter as McDonald's welcomes the McSpicy x Frank's RedHot Sauce (£5.59 or £8.29 for a meal).

McSpicy x Frank's RedHot Sauce (Image: McDonald's)

The burger marks the first collaboration with Frank's RedHot Sauce and will feature a chicken breast fillet, Jalapeños, lettuce, Emmental cheese, and onions along with the spicy sauce.

All three new McDonald's items will be available in store from February 7 until March 12, so you'll need to be quick.

IT'S COMING BACK - available from 07.02.2024 pic.twitter.com/7GCMqtfEhg — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) January 15, 2024

As well as the new menu items, McDonald's is welcoming back some old favourites including the Big Tasty and the Big Tasty with Bacon (£7.69 and £8.59).

This is alongside Mozzarella Dippers (£6.49 for a share box) and the return of the much-missed Breakfast Wrap that was last on menus in 2020.

The Breakfast Wrap (£4.39 own or £5.89 meal) is available during breakfast hours and includes a pork sausage patty, a slice of bacon, a crispy potato rosti, cheese, and either tomato ketchup or brown sauce.