There are huge mounds and dips of various depths everywhere.

Also the footpath between Pret and M&S appears to be sliding down into the road.

I don't know how many people have tripped and fallen in this area but it appears to be an accident waiting to happen.

The council have installed some hideous yellow ramps to facilitate wheelchair users but they may have been better installing barriers for their safety.

G Robinson,

Manor Way,

York

