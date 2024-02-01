Temporary traffic lights next to Clifton Green in York are causing "serious delays", according to reports.
It is understood that four-way temporary traffic lights have been installed during work by Yorkshire Water that started yesterday morning (January 31).
Reliance Buses, which operate a service in North Yorkshire, reported "major delays" this morning (February 1) due to the temporary lights.
A spokesperson for the bus company said: "We have experienced significant delays this morning through Clifton Green."
Yorkshire Water provided information for residents when registering the works, saying: "We just want to let you know that we are aware of how inconvenient roadworks can be.
"We carefully plan in the works under strict licence from the local authority to ensure the disruption is kept to a minimum."
The Press has approached City of York Council and Yorkshire Water for comment.
Updates to follow.
