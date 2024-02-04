David Griffiths, of Tennyson Avenue, Bridlington, was seen on CCTV allowing his dog to foul and not cleaning it up on May 18, 2023, at the junction of the Promenade and Carlisle Road, Bridlington.

An East Riding of Yorkshire Council (ERYC) spokesperson said a report was forwarded to its dog warden team to investigate, and the local policing team was able to confirm the identity and address of Griffiths.

The spokesperson said: “A fixed penalty notice was issued on May 22, 2023 and a reminder letter was sent.

“As no payment was received from Mr Griffiths, the case was referred to the courts.”

Griffiths, who did not attend Beverley Magistrates' Court, pleaded guilty on January 31, 2024 to failing to clear up after his dog had fouled, and was fined £150.

He was ordered to pay £330 costs and a victim surcharge of £60.

The council said the CCTV operator was praised in court for their vigilance in spotting the offence.

David Howliston, environmental control manager at EYRC, said : “Dog fouling is an anti-social nuisance which affects everyone.

"It’s great to see two teams from within the council – the dog wardens and the CCTV teams – working together with the police to achieve this result.

“This fine should serve as a timely reminder for all dog owners to clean up after their animals.”