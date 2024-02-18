Casey Brett, 23, from South Bank, decided to enter the London Marathon after a battle with sepsis made her want to "live her life".

Casey decided to use the marathon to raise money for Make-A-Wish UK, with an ultimate target of £2,500.

On January 27, Casey organised a Disney themed fundraiser and disco at The Quakerwood Pub in Acomb. During the course the weekend, she managed to raise £1,010.

READ NEXT:

Children in attendance got to enjoy games, a DJ and the presence of four Disney princesses.

Casey said: "It was a huge event which fully packed out the pub, every table was taken and people still came and just stood around to enjoy the event and the atmosphere."

Pub owner, Bex said: "The whole day was just magical from start to finish.

"Yet again, whole community and local businesses came together to support us to help another charity and we are forever grateful.

"The children's faces were a picture, they had so much fun."