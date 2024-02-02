And Eddie will be sharing stories of his amazing journey from Olympic skier to 'film star" to ice skater at the Kirk Theatre in Pickering on Friday, July, 26,where he will tell us all about his unbelievable life.

Michael Edwards, better known as Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards, was Born in Cheltenham ans learnt to ski at the Gloucester Ski & Snowboard Centre in the United Kingdom.

Eddie first represented Great Britain at the 1987 World Championships and was ranked 55th in the world. This performance qualified him, as the sole British applicant, for the 1988 Winter Olympics. At that time, he was the British ski jumping record holder despite finishing last in the 70m and 90m events. Eddie has since become famous for personifying the Olympic spirit and for his determination to represent his country without any form of funding.

After retiring from ski jumping, Eddie has been much in demand!

He has taken part in numerous TV shows ranging from Sport Relief to the celebrity diving show ‘Splash’ which he won and is now taking part in ITV's Dancing On Ice.

For more information and to book tickets go to https://kirktheatre.co.uk/events/an-evening-with-eddie-the-eagle/