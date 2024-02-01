LNER - along with Network Rail - backed the ‘Never Mind The Gap’ initiative, which offers work experience and highlights the opportunities open for women in the rail industry.

In joint partnership with Women in Rail, this year’s programme provided training and placements, and women from York, some of whom have previously worked in the health and media industries, took part.

Anne Southby, former journalist and one of this year's Never Mind the Gap cohort, said: "It is a fantastic programme.

“Like many women, I thought a career in rail was mainly for men - but there really isn't anything women can't do.”

Some of the women taking part in this year's Never Mind The Gap programme (Image: Peter Alvey)

Over a fortnight, the group gained work experience at LNER as well as Network Rail and automotive company Siemens across a variety of different roles - including the engineering team, communications, health and wellbeing, onboard and station teams and a paid a visit to LNER’s virtual reality simulator.

Sarah Birtles, chair of Women in Rail Yorkshire, said: This initiative is so important in enabling women to experience the variety of career opportunities available to them in the rail industry.

“A career in rail is for everyone.”

Claire Ansley, people director at LNER said: “There are so many fantastic career opportunities in rail and we are delighted to be able to showcase some of the roles available.”