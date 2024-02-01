Police say they tried to stop the vehicle on the A61 at Ripley, near Harrogate, before it made off from them at speed at around 10.15pm last night (Wednesday, January 31).

North Yorkshire Police’s specialist operations team deployed to the area and spotted the vehicle just before 11pm in Oatlands Road in Harrogate.

A police spokesperson said: "A further attempt was made to stop the vehicle before it made off again in the direction of Knaresborough.

"The vehicle was sighted driving dangerously, it went the wrong side of the road and drove through red light traffic lights before it eventually stopped on Stockwell Drive in Knaresborough when several occupants ran from the vehicle."

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of criminal property, police said. He was interviewed and released under investigation.

Inquiries are taking place to locate the other suspects, the force added.