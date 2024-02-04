Officers found a telescopic truncheon or asp at James Hunter’s home, said James De-Ville, prosecuting at York Magistrates' Court.

It is now illegal to possess such a weapon in a private place such as a house, he said.

Liam Jackson, defending, said it had been legal to possess the extendable truncheon in a private place until recently and Hunter had not realised the law had changed.

It used to belong to his father. After his dad died, he had brought it to his own home and kept it for “sentimental reasons”.

Hunter, 56, of Carentan Close, Selby, pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in private.

York magistrates fined him £80 and ordered him to pay a £32 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Mr De-Ville said police had arrested Hunter in connection with other matters on which he was not charged.

As part of the investigation into those matters, they searched his home and found the weapon.

Mr Jackson said when Hunter had taken the weapon in memory of his father it had been legal.

He had never used the weapon in any violence or obtained it for any illegal reason.