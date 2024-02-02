A new year is a time for renewal, so we took inspiration in that for our theme for the Press Camera Club monthly competition.

We set our members the challenge of taking a photograph on the theme of 'Something New'.

We had a wonderful range of photos submitted to our Press Camera Club Facebook page and our final pick of seven have made it into this selection today.

Well done to all!

Mother nature at work and the cycle of life seemed to be the focus of our photographers' work this month.

Carol Partington and Linda Taylor both captured the marvel of eggs hatching, while Lynnette Cammidge caught a wonderful shot of a young mallard having a good stretch!

Keeping with the animal kingdom, Nick Fletcher did well in snapping a photo of an adorable red squirrel at Castle Howard's Arboretum, something new for North Yorkshire indeed!

A tiny strawberry, unseasonably early, appearing in the frost caught the eye of Annie Greenhouse.

The welcome sight of a double primrose in the Museum Gardens was shared by Carys Tew.

And our winner? Anne Howard Webb for the gorgeous photo of Xander, her first grandchild.

Winning photo by Anne Howard Webb of first grandchild Xander

Congratulation of his arrival and for being the winner of the January competition and winning the £50 prize.

