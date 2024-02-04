The Times asked top chefs to “come up with their favourite Sunday lunch spots from across the country.”

It added: "From a Yorkshire pudding filled with meat in Byland to a Paul Ainsworth special in Rock, here are the finest places to get your roast fix according to top chefs.”

The Owl at Hawnby, The Abbey Inn at Byland and Talbot Arms at Settle were all highly praised by the chefs, from their roast beef supply, Yorkshire puddings and selection of Yorkshire cask ales.

If you want to find the perfect spot near you offering the best classic winter-warmer staple with all the trimmings, then look no further.

What did The Times say about The Owl at Hawnby?





The publisher commented: “Peter Creed knows a thing or two about pubs — he runs several including The Bell at Langford in the Cotswolds. Aside from his own, he loves The Owl.”

Peter told The Times: “I always order roast beef. Everything is bought from local farmers. It’s a rare breed of a pub and echoes the way we try to be.”

Take a look at this scenic view from The Owl at Hawnby (Image: Tripadvisor)

Why The Abbey Inn at Byland serves some of the UK’s best Sunday roasts

Luke French, who runs the "celebrated" Sheffield restaurant Jöro spoke to The Times, saying: “I’m obsessed with the fact that every guest gets a Yorkshire pudding on a side plate that is filled with whatever meat they have ordered.

“I’m also a mad-head for cauliflower cheese and theirs is the best I’ve ever had. The desserts are next level too.”

See what The Times said about Talbot Arms in Settle

“This is Mathew Carver’s favourite pub in Settle, the small market town near his new cheese restaurant, Rind.”

Matthew added: “They offer a great Sunday roast, normally just focusing on one meat option each week and affordably priced at around £12 to £14, which helps to avoid the taxing task of deciding what you fancy.

“They’re also known for a great selection of local Yorkshire cask ales to wash it down.”