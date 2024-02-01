Police say the incident happened in Piccadilly at about 2pm on Monday, November 13, 2023 - but details have only now been released.

Officers have now issued a CCTV image of two people they believe can help their inquiries.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the image, as they believe that they will have information that will help the investigation."

Anyone with any information is asked to email: lizzie.nash2@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Lizzie Nash.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12230218255 when passing on information.