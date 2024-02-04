The services will begin on Tuesday, February 13 with the arrival of the Lent Cross - which is set to be suspended from the central tower.

Ash Wednesday will follow, on February 14. Services are set to begin at 7.30am and run until 5.30pm.

Sunday worship during Lent begins on February 18. The services will run every Sunday for the entirety of Lent and will take place at 8am, 10am, 11am and 4pm.

The services for Lent will finish with Handel's Messiah, which will be performed by the York Minster choir. It is scheduled to happen on Saturday, March 16, in the Nave at 7pm.

Holy week begins on Sunday, March 24 with Palm Sunday. Services will take place at 10.30am, 4pm and 7.30pm.

The Chrism Eucharist will start at 11am on Tuesday, March 26. Maundy Thursday will follow on March 28 - with services at 5.30pm, 7pm, and 8.30pm.

Good Friday will be celebrated on March 29. Services begin at 10am, with two more at midday and 5.30pm.

The first Eucharist of Easter starts on March 30 at 8pm. Easter Day celebrations take place on March 31, with services at 8am, 10am, 11am and 4pm.

Looking ahead, The Dean of York, the Very Revd Dominic Barrington said: "We hope that people of all faiths and none, people with questions and people curious about Jesus’ story will come to York Minster to share in this great story and learn more of the depth of God’s love."

