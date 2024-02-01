Police have released CCTV of a woman they want to speak to after sunglasses were stolen from a garden in York.
North Yorkshire Police said the sunglasses were taken from the garden in Upper Price Street, York, between 1pm and 3pm on Thursday, January 4.
A force spokesperson said: "Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the images as they believe they may have information that will help the investigation."
Anyone with any information is asked to email: laura.kelly@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call 101, select option two and ask for 1141 Laura Kelly.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12240002808 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article