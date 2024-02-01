Perhaps if he would be so kind, Andy D’Agorne and his cycling fraternity could conduct some experiments into the effect of a cyclists skull colliding with brick walls, and perhaps even anti-terrorism bollards too.

Then after a six-month trial let us know if its safe to allow anything made out of bricks within six feet of a cycle track. This application has only been running for six years now so it’s better they get it right rather than rush things.

Dr Scott Marmion,

Woodthorpe,

York

---

Roman development can wait

I HAVE much sympathy for individuals and firms that have been financially burned by the collapse of Rougier Street Developments.

However, my overriding feeling is relief that the inappropriate gross overdevelopment is now dead and buried.

The underground Roman remains have been there nearly 2,000 years so they can wait a while longer before being excavated.

Matthew Laverack,

Lord Mayors Walk,

York

---

No success

THE International Monetary Fund's latest crass intervention in our domestic politics will no doubt be welcomed by the Labour party for neither, when predicting our economic future, have had any previous success.

Peter Rickaby,

West Park,

Selby

---

Time to think

I WONDER who it was who proposed Neil Burgess (aka Barry Scott of Cillit Bang fame) to be the spokesman for the terrorist Houthis of Yemen?

They really do need to think long and hard before launching any more missiles and shouting into a microphone certainly won't stop any response from UK or America.

M Horsman,

Moorland Road,

York