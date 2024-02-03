A FORMER supermarket in York is offering grants of up to £10,000 to local charities in the city.
Hillards supermarkets had 43 stores across the country, including one in Hull Road in York, from 1970 until 2000.
The company was sold to Tesco, and owners Peter and Gay Hartley put aside some proceeds from the sale to create a trust fund - with hopes to support local charities operating in the areas previously served by Hillards.
Gay and Peter Hartley’s Hillards charitable trust is now inviting community based, registered charities in York to apply for a cash grant of up to £10,000.
The trust has given over £2 million in grants since being established, which includes York-based charities.
Current trust chairman, Sir Norman Bettison, said: "The generous idea of the Hartley family was to give something back to the communities who had directly supported their stores over the years.
"We would love to hear from charities doing fabulous, unsung, work at a community level in York, particularly those quietly supporting children, the elderly and the vulnerable. Do take a look at our website."
The trust has a website setting out the criteria for grant making, offering entry level grants of around £1,000 to small, community-based charities. There are also opportunities to bid for up to £10,000 if the charity is able to put forward an exceptional case.
Criteria for how to submit and receive a grant can be found from the website, which can be accessed here: www.hillardstrust.org.
