Firefighters were called to Grove Park Terrace, Harrogate, at 9.24pm yesterday (Wednesday, January 31).

Two vehicles had been involved in a crash and one car was on its side with a woman trapped inside, said North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

A fire service spokesperson said: "Fire crew stabilised the car and used cutting equipment to free the female who was then checked over at the scene by paramedics.

"Fire crew then made the scene safe with police."