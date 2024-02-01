A woman was trapped in a car on its side after a crash on a North Yorkshire road.
Firefighters were called to Grove Park Terrace, Harrogate, at 9.24pm yesterday (Wednesday, January 31).
Two vehicles had been involved in a crash and one car was on its side with a woman trapped inside, said North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.
A fire service spokesperson said: "Fire crew stabilised the car and used cutting equipment to free the female who was then checked over at the scene by paramedics.
"Fire crew then made the scene safe with police."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here