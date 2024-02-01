A woman has been charged with drink-driving after an incident in York.

North Yorkshire Police said the woman was arrested at 1am yesterday (Wednesday, January 31), after officers on patrol spotted a blue Peugeot 307 estate car that had broken down in Cemetery Road in York.

The front nearside of the car was badly damaged, police said.

The woman failed a road-side breath test, the force added.

  • An 18-year-old woman from Knaresborough will appear at York Magistrates’ Court on February 29 charged with drink-driving. She was released on bail ahead of the court appearance.