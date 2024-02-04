The Wharram Percy circular route featured in the top 10 list by The Guardian which asked writers and filmmakers to pick their favourites.

Located in the Yorkshire Wolds, it gives a “flavour of the history, geology, archaeology, folklore and nature” that the “fascinated chalk landscape” has to offer, writes Amy-Jane Beer.

Why Wharram Percy in Yorkshire Wolds is among best winter walks

Amy, who is the author of The Flow: Rivers, Water and Wildness, explained: “Despite there being many ancient tracks, it’s hard to plot a satisfying circular route in the Yorkshire Wolds that doesn’t involve some road walking, although you’ll probably encounter more cyclists than cars.

“A circuit from the car park for the abandoned medieval village of Wharram Percy gives a flavour of the history, geology, archaeology, folklore and nature this fascinating chalk landscape offers.

“On the access land of Fairy Dale (there are gates at the head and foot of the dale), you can climb to the small outcrop called the Fairy Stones, where local lore has it that by a full moon your true love will be revealed.

“Further down the dale is the entrance to the obsolete Burdale railway tunnel, and a gin-clear, spring-fed pond to tempt cold-water dipping enthusiasts.

Which North Yorkshire walking route do you enjoy in winter? (Image: Getty)

“Exit at Burdale, from where a short westward diversion on the road will bring you to the giants depicted in David Hockney’s Three Trees Near Thixendale series.”

The award-winning author adds: “From here, take the longer road route to Thixendale (a visit to the Robert Fuller wildlife art gallery at Fotherdale is worth the extra miles), or a short cut north to Deep Dale, where red kites soar and throngs of migrant thrushes (redwings, fieldfares, blackbirds) gorge on abundant hips and haws.

“At Wharram Percy, the ruined church and ‘improvement farm’ that doubled as HQ for archaeological excavations are obvious, but you need to climb a grassy bank to see the outlines of the lost village, whose residents once practised the macabre dismemberment of their dead – perhaps to prevent an unwelcome return to life.

“Beyond a gate in the north-eastern corner a spring gushing out among hawthorns is a good place to refill water bottles.

“Pick up the former rail route to old Wharram Station, then head uphill past Wharram Quarry nature reserve.

“You can then link back to the car park, or take a final detour to the source of England’s most mysterious stream.

“The Gypsey Race is a fickle flow around which an astonishing concentration of prehistoric monuments is clustered.

“There’s a reasonable chance you’ll find it running from a cluster of willows on a field boundary about 150 metres from the Wharram to Duggleby road, but never any guarantee.”