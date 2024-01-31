Officers say a men’s grey Giant Tallon 29 inch mountain bike, which has a child seat, was taken from the bike shack in Lord Mayor’s Walk between 11am and 4pm on Monday, December 18.

Now North Yorkshire Police says it needs to speak to the man in the CCTV images in connection with the theft.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email ben.robinson-brockhill@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Ben Robinson-Brockhill.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230239634.