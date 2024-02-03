Councillors for Huntington and New Earswick said they were concerned that the 'detailed plan' for the first phase of the 970-home 'Monks Cross North' Development plan by housebuilder Redrow created an exit onto North Lane, and were critical of the timing for the consultation period for the public to comment.

Bosses at Redrow said comments or suggestions are welcome at any stage during the planning process.

Lib Dem councillor Keith Orrell said: “Redrow submitted a detailed plan for the first 323 homes before Christmas.

“This meant the consultation period finished just after the Christmas period, making it difficult for local people to comment.

“When the land was proposed for development, access for all vehicles was to be on to the Monks Cross Link Road.

“But when Redrow put in their application, they introduced an exit into North Lane.

“At every consultation since, Lib Dem Councillors, Huntington Parish Council and local people have objected to this proposal as this narrow lane is not a safe route for pedestrians, cyclists or cars.

“Huntington and New Earswick Lib Dem Councillors submitted a detailed response to this application, outlining our dissatisfaction with the details of the proposed school, the changes to North Lane, access to the rest of Huntington, bus routes and other details required by the planning conditions.

“These should all be supplied before the planning committee consider it.”

A masterplan of the scheme (Image: Supplied)

Cllr Carol Runciman said: “This is the biggest development in our area for 50 years.

“It is vital that it is carried out in such a way to ensure local people get the benefits and are protected from potential problems whilst the development takes place.”

Traci Moore, land and planning director at Redrow Yorkshire, said: “We continue to work hard with the council, statutory consultees and local representatives to create a development that will maximise benefits for local people and mitigate any potential impacts on residents or services.

“We opened a 21-day consultation from December 6, which gave members of the public the opportunity to provide initial comment on the detailed application for the first phase.

“However, due to the nature of the wider development, we continue to welcome comments or suggestions at any stage during the planning process and as we finalise the masterplan and landscape proposals for the wider site.

“The access point at North Lane was approved as part of the outline planning application and will provide access to a limited number of homes.

"Beyond this, there will be no vehicular access, only pedestrian and cyclists, through to Monks Cross Link.”

The planning application can be viewed here.