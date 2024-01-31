The wine bar is the latest venture for Chris Wilkinson, owner of Remedy coffee shop in Fossgate.

Chris opened Remedy - which is a vegan cafe and coffee house - in December 2022, with a plan to run it as a wine bar in the evening.

He has applied for a full alcohol licence to the city council and is planning to open the wine bar, called Remedy by Night, this weekend.

Besides serving vegan wines, he will be offering a menu featuring a range of small plates of plant-based food.

Chris Wilkinson at Remedy cafe in York which will also open as a wine bar at the weekends

Chris, 30, said: "It will be a sharing-style of dining experience. We will have a relatively small menu with five or six savoury options and two sweets.

"We will be using seasonal, local and organic food from five organic suppliers in York.

"It will be nice and relaxing."

The vegan wine will be supplied by Sustainable Wine Solutions, part of Borough Wines of London.

Chris said: "They are leading the world in sound-waste practice and only work with wineries that are engaged in organic, biodynamic and vegan-friendly practice." In reality, this means there is a low-level of intervention in the growing of vines, said Chris, adding: "There is no introduction of herbicides or pesticides."

Instead, animals roam freely in the vineyards to control pests and encourage growth. "Ducks eat the slugs, sheep eat the low-lying branches so the plant focuses on grapes rather than shrubbery, and pigs are used to turn the soil."

Example of the plant-based small plates served at Remedy

So how is the wine?

"It's delicious - so good!" said Chris. "The love and care that goes into it means the end product is a higher value."

Chris points out that quality does not necessarily mean high prices.

"A glass costs between £8.50 to £14 and a bottle between £26 to £45.

"There is an understanding that you have to pay more for organic food but we want to break down that stigma. Our breakfast and lunch plates at Remedy cost between £7 and £12 and you can get brunch and a coffee here for £15.

"The key is accessibility and that is the ethos we want to carry through to the evening."

Remedy by Night launches this weekend and will run every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 5pm to 10pm.

For wine bar bookings or to attend other one-off events at Remedy, visit the website: remedycoffeeshop.co.uk.

The wine bar is just one of several plans Chris has for the business. Others include opening a vegan bakery and moving to bigger premises. The current cafe/bar has seating for 18 customers.

Chris said he would love to hear from anyone in York who may have a suitable venue for him to consider.

Chris has applied for an alcohol licence to support the new venture.

He is applying to supply alcohol on and off the premises daily from noon to 10pm.

