In his role, James will ensure compliance with regulatory obligations, professional and practice standards, maintain practice manuals and policies and proactively keep abreast of changes in the regulatory field.

He will also make certain that the relevant legal, financial and data protection legislation and frameworks are adhered to. His role will see him safeguard the existing structures and procedures as the firm keeps growing.

Originally from Leeds, James arrives at Ware & Kay with over 10 years’ experience in the legal industry. Having studied law at Garforth Academy in 2013 he started his career in compliance in 2015 at a banking group based in Leeds.

With experience as a Fraud Investigator, Compliance Officer and Technical Risk Investigator, James will lead initiatives designed to embed compliance within the firm and work closely with the whole team across the three offices to maintain legal standards.

Speaking about his appointment James said: “I am really pleased to be joining Ware & Kay and I look forward to contributing to developing and maintaining the quality of risk and compliance activities in accordance with the highest industry standards.”

David Hyams, Managing Director at Ware & Kay said: “I am delighted that James is joining Ware & Kay as he has a wealth of risk management experience and a strong track record. I look forward to working closely with James as we execute our strategy and focus on maintaining and delivering our exceptionally high standards right across the firm.”