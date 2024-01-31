The supermarket giant is reminding Clubcard shoppers to spend more than £18m worth of Clubcard vouchers before they expire on February 29.

Customers can use the Clubcard vouchers, which were first issued in February 2022 and will expire at the end of this month, to bring down the cost of their weekly shop, pay for fuel or to pick up a great new deal with Tesco Mobile.

They can also treat themselves by exchanging their Clubcard vouchers for 2x the value with 100+ Reward Partners including PizzaExpress, Alton Towers Resort and Hotels.com.

Tesco’s reminder to customers to use their old vouchers comes as more than £125m of new ones are set to land on doorsteps and into the Tesco app from February 5.

Vouchers are issued every three months in February, May, August and November.

Earlier this month, Tesco announced that customers can collect double Clubcard points when they shop until February 25.

It is the first time the supermarket has offered a double points event like this in over a decade, with over 20 million Tesco Clubcard members set to benefit.

Emma Botton, Tesco Group Customer Director, said: “Household budgets are still under pressure, and we want to help them stretch further. Tesco Clubcard continues to be the best way to get great value, and with more than £18m worth of vouchers due to expire at the end of the month, we’re reminding customers to spend them now.”