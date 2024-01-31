During the visit, Mr. Mather engaged in discussions with industry leaders from the company and its trade association, the British Constructional Steelwork Association (BCSA), shedding light on critical issues affecting the constructional steelwork sector.

The primary topics covered during the visit included:

*Concerns over HS2 Contracts: representatives from the company and BCSA expressed concern over the allocation of significant contracts, particularly those related to public-funded infrastructure projects like HS2, to non-UK contractors. They highlighted the potential detriment to the British economy and emphasised the need for a more inclusive approach to support local businesses.

*Pre-qualification assessments and tender access: the discussion touched upon the challenges faced by companies in the construction sector, specifically the considerable time and financial resources invested in pre-qualification assessments to access tenders.

*Issues with public project procurement: The meeting delved into the shortcomings of the procurement process for public projects, focusing on the limitations imposed by process’ constraints.

SH Structures designs, supplies, manufactures and install complex steel structures. It has operated since 1992 and has completed many projects, ranging from small canopies to multi-million pound high profile structures.

The company works across all construction sectors including, infrastructure, commercial, retail, arts, sports, museums and exhibitions as well as bridges and artworks

Reflecting on his visit, MP Keir Mather said: "It was great to visit SH Structures to learn more about the work they do putting Sherburn in Elmet on the steelwork fabricating map whilst creating skilled jobs in our local economy.

“A vibrant steel sector is crucial to our economy and to our national resilience. As the Labour MP for Selby, I look forward to supporting SH Structures and its invaluable work long into the future."

Tim Burton, Sales Director for SH Structures, said: "We appreciate Keir’s interest in understanding our challenges and opportunities. It's essential to collaborate with policymakers to create an environment conducive to the growth of our industry."

Zoe Williams, representing the British Constructional Steelwork Association (BCSA), attended the visit, providing valuable perspectives on the broader industry challenges.

Ms. Williams said: “We had a valuable discussion, and it's heartening to see policymakers like Keir taking an active interest. The constructional steelwork sector plays a vital role in our economy, and collaborative efforts are crucial to address the challenges and unlock its potential for growth."