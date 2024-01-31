A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Officers believe they may have information about the fraudulent use of a bank card at York Cycleworks in Lawrence Street, between 3.45pm and 4pm on January 13.

“A number of lines of enquiry have already been pursued.”

Police are now urging the public to get in touch if they recognise the men in the images or have any other information.

Please email paul.harwood@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Paul Harwood.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12240007603 when passing on information.