The assault took place in Osbaldwick Lane at about 4.15pm on Monday, January 29.

Police say that the victim was assaulted as he passed a bus stop on the road.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service attended the scene, and the man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Although several witnesses have already come forward, it is believed there were more people in the vicinity who saw the assault or the events surrounding it and officers are urging these people to come forward."

If you can help officers with their investigation, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, selecting option four.

Alternatively, if you would like to provide information anonymously, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.Please quote reference 12240017688 when providing information.