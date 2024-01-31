Feefo began its Trusted Service Awards in 2014 to recognise brands that use the platform to collect verified reviews and receive exceptional feedback from their customers. The awards are unique because they truly reflect a business’s dedication to providing outstanding customer service by analysing feedback from real customers.

Working with over 6,500 brands, Feefo is the world’s largest provider of verified reviews, helping brands understand customers by analysing verified reviews and providing insight into trends, needs and habits.

Consumer confidence is now at its highest level since 2021 as living standard show signs of improvement, but consumers remain cautious with their spending. The businesses that stand out will be those who put excellence in their service and weave in a customer advocacy strategy. This award celebrates brands that are delivering standards that go above and beyond.

Feefo gives Platinum Trusted Service Awards to businesses that have achieved Gold standard for three consecutive years. To receive a Gold Trusted Service Award, businesses must receive at least 50 reviews with a Feefo service rating of between 4.5 and 4.9 between January 1 2023 and December 31 2023.

Duncan Chapman, Managing Director of Bridlington-headquarted Ray Chapman Motors, said: “We’re so excited to receive a Platinum Trusted Service Award from Feefo.

“Keeping our customers happy is our priority. So, the fact that this award is based on feedback from real customers gives us confidence we are providing an exceptional level of service. The award reflects how hard our staff work to listen to our customers and keep them happy, especially in a climate where purse strings are tight. As we enter 2024, we’ll continue to listen to our customers and deliver what our customers want.”

Feefo CEO Tony Wheble said: “With customers continuing to build resilience in a time of economic uncertainty, we’re delighted to showcase thousands of our clients who are continuing to go above and beyond for each and every customer.

“The Trusted Service Awards have always been about recognising companies that go way beyond the norm in customer service and in turn receive great feedback from delighted customers.

“A particular congratulations to Ray Chapman Motors for winning a Platinum Trusted Service Award by providing great customer service consistently over a number of years. I look forward to seeing them continue to achieve next year and beyond.”